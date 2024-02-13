Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,114 shares of company stock valued at $872,497 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $187.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.24 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

