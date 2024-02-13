Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $244.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.31. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $363.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.52.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

