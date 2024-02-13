Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,287,000 after buying an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $13,488,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

