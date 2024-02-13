Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Veradigm Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDRX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

About Veradigm

(Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.