Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,850 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.
Veradigm Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of MDRX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
