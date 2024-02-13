Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.