Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 17,211 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Envista

In other news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Envista Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

