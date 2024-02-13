Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Progress Software by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $430,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $430,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,475 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $142,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,341.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,965. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.