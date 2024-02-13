Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 11,128 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,128 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $144.63 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.
