Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $518,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.25% of Vera Bradley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 0.5 %

VRA stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.