Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $551,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DINO shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

