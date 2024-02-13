Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 28,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after acquiring an additional 99,637 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 24.9% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,897,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,710,000 after acquiring an additional 377,911 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 20.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Strategic Education stock opened at $98.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

