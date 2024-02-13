Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

CSL opened at $350.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $350.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.06.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

