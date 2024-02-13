CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of CarMax worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

