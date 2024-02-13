Cenovus Energy (CVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

TSE:CVE opened at C$22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The stock has a market cap of C$41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$550,000.00. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.89.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

