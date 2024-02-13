Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Graco worth $72,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Graco by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $88.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,923 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

