Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,811 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Domino’s Pizza worth $79,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $427.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $439.16.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.