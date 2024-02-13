Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,163,192 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,163,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

