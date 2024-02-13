Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 774,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,059 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Wynn Resorts worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

