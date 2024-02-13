Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.56 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of EMCOR Group worth $73,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.47 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.31.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

