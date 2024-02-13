Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $78.10 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,404,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of United States Steel worth $78,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $1,298,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 8.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in United States Steel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE X opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.04. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

