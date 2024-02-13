Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $81.24 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Comfort Systems USA worth $81,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $243.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.12. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $245.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.31.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

