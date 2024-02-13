Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $81.99 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 56,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Las Vegas Sands worth $81,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 504,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,145,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other Las Vegas Sands news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.6 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

