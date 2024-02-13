Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $73,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.31 and a 200 day moving average of $336.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIO. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

