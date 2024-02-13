Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $81,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 113.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.