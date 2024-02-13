Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Option Care Health worth $76,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,444,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,497,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after purchasing an additional 179,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

