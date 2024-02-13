Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Markel Group worth $74,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,446.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,421.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1,445.94. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

