Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Manhattan Associates worth $79,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH opened at $245.73 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $258.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

