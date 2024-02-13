Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 291,284 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of PBF Energy worth $75,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 118,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 199.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at PBF Energy
In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PBF Energy Price Performance
PBF Energy stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $56.38.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.
