Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Exact Sciences worth $77,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

