Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Position Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.