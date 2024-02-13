Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,296,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 187,920 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

CIM stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.71. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.12.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

