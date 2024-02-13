Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.