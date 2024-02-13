Costello Asset Management INC Has $7.17 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Costello Asset Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 6.6% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

