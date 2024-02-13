D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,572 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

