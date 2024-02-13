D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,658,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,480,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 115,566 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.35. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $449.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.