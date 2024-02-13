D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE PINS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

