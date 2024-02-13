D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $644,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

DFIV opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

