D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $702,000 Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. 19.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.26). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 58.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,155,747.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,255,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,625 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

