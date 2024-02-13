D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.52.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $244.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.31. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

