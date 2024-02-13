D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,271,000 after buying an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after buying an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

NARI opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,522,478.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 320,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,399 shares of company stock worth $7,328,493. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

