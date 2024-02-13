D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $124.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.