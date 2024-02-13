D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.42.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.