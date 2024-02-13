D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSVM opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.