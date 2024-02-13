D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 8,805 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

