D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Global Partners worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 73,023.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 568,852 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $11,126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 600,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 215,771 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,358,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 255.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 183,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $341,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,276.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,740 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLP opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.98%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

