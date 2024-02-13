D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,567 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:KTB opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
