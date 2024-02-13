D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,611 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Everi worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everi by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,614 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Everi by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Everi Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

