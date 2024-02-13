D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,405 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of Centerspace worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centerspace by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $820.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $69.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

