D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.3 %
KOF opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $102.94.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
