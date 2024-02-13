D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.3 %

KOF opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $102.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOF. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

