D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

